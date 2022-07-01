Evan McMullin Is Not A Democrat. Utah Democrats Are Supporting His Senate Campaign Anyway.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 July 2022

Evan McMullin is a conservative running for U.S. Senate in Utah … with the backing of the state’s Democratic Party. Democrats have thrown their support behind the former Republican to try and oust Sen. Mike Lee, an ally of former President Donald Trump who tried to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results. In this video, we explore McMullin’s background and look at whether his coalition of Democrats, anti-Trump Republicans and independents in Utah can actually bring him to Washington, D.C.

