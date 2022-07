Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 20:49 Hits: 4

The Supreme Court's ruling that curbs the power of the EPA will slow its ability to respond to the climate crisis, but "does not take the EPA out of the game," according to its administrator.

(Image credit: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/01/1109486052/epa-supreme-court-emissions-target-ruling