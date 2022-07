Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 21:03 Hits: 5

Three recent SCOTUS rulings have been celebrated by an extreme far right wing pushing conservative Christian values. Some see the decisions as evidence this ideology has found legitimacy on the bench.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/01/1109470737/some-fear-christian-nationalism-is-getting-legal-legitimacy-through-the-supreme-