AOC Applauds Biden As He Backs Filibuster Carveout For Roe

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 01:58 Hits: 5

[Above, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, June 29, 2022 - eds.]



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez applauded President Joe Biden's endorsement Thursday of a filibuster carveout for legislation to codify abortion rights into federal law, but stressed that much more action is needed from the administration as the Supreme Court and Republican legislatures trample basic constitutional freedoms.

"Now we're talking!" the New York Democrat tweeted in response to Biden's remarks to reporters. "Time for people to see a real, forceful push for it. Use the bully pulpit. We need more."

During a press conference in Madrid, Biden said that he believes "we have to codify Roe v. Wade into law" now that the Supreme Court's right-wing supermajority has ended the constitutional right to abortion.

"And if the filibuster gets in the way," the president added, the Senate should alter its rules to "require an exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) responded that Biden is "absolutely right" and said Senate Democrats "must end the filibuster and codify the right to an abortion now."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/aoc-applauds-biden-he-backs-filibuster