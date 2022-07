Articles

The president will present the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 people, who also include Oscar-winning Denzel Washington, the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and soccer Olympian Megan Rapinoe.

(Image credit: Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

