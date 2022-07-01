Lawsuit: They Were Fired Over Not Attending Prayer Meetings

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 12:50 Hits: 1

Two former employees of a North Carolina company say there were fired for refusing to take part in the firm’s daily “cult-like” Christian prayer meetings. Now they've filed a federal discrimination lawsuit. Good for them! Via NBC News:

John McGaha and Mackenzie Saunders said in a lawsuit filed Monday that the owner of Aurora Pro Services “created a hostile work environment, based on religion,” and openly threatened to fire workers who didn't attend the sessions.

“You have to participate,” the owner said, according to McGaha in the lawsuit. “If you do not participate, that is okay, you don’t have to work here. You are getting paid to be here.”

Saunders said in the lawsuit that the prayer meetings “lasted nearly an hour during which, Defendant’s owner, would pray and recite scripture from the Bible.”

“Ms. Saunders describes the behavior as ‘ranting,’” the lawsuit states. “Ms. Saunders began to feel as though the meetings became 'cult-like' after the owner required everyone to recite the Catholic version of the Lord’s Prayer in unison.”

