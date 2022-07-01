Texas Board Of Ed Considers Changing Slavery To 'Involuntary Relocation'

Articles

How do you put a positive spin on slavery? Easy peasy! Just don't say the s word. Let's just call it something else, shall we? So, if we do that, the s word never really happened (wink wink). Lord, if you live in Texas, get the f*ck out because the Texas State Board of Education is looking into the state's public school social studies curriculum this summer.

Via The Texas Tribune:

A group of Texas educators has proposed to the Texas State Board of Education that slavery should be taught as "involuntary relocation" during second-grade social studies instruction, but board members have asked them to reconsider the phrasing, according to the state board's chair.

So, after book burnings, etc., conservatives now want to redefine slavery as if it was a mere inconvenience. Hey, it was like getting less than minimum wage, according to the right. I might be exaggerating a tad bit, but you get the point.

And why the drastic change? Because they say it will make the kiddos uncomfortable, and we can't have that even though history does that already.

"The board -- with unanimous consent -- directed the work group to revisit that specific language," Keven Ellis, chair of the Texas State Board of Education, said in a statement issued late Thursday. read more

