My blood pressure is up; it isn't usually. Until this week, I hadn't had a migraine in seven months. This week, I had three -- especially over the pending case that may allow state legislatures to overturn elections by appointing their own electors! (You know, the thing insurrectionist Republicans are under investigation for?) Tra la la!

Stephen Colbert nails it with this week and SCOTUS decisions: "Its been a real roller coaster ride in that I'm nauseous and scared we're all going to die." — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) July 1, 2022

#SCOTUS adds more kerosene to the fire for next term w the so-called "indp state legislature" theory. It could "alter the balance of power within states and provide a pathway to subvert elections results," says election expert @rickhasenhttps://t.co/1QVjRnuUaG read more

