Steve Bannon Demands Biden's Arrest For Criticizing SCOTUS Overseas

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 16:00 Hits: 1

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon accused President Joe Biden of being a "domestic terrorist" because he called the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion a "destabilizing" force in the United States.

During his War Room: Pandemic broadcast on Real America's Voice, Bannon complained that Biden had "trash[ed] the Supreme Court on foreign soil" while he was in Spain.

Bannon's guest, Mike Davis of The Article III Project, compared Biden to the Ku Klux Klan.

"This is what the Klan used to do," Davis argued. "They used to go to judges' homes and bring their mobs and they were upset if the Klan didn't like the way the federal judge was ruling for desegregation or some other civil rights case, they would just show up with their mobs."

Davis claimed that former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki "incited" mobs to protest outside of Supreme Court justices' homes.

Bannon, however, appeared to be irate about Biden's criticism of the court.

"But he just said on a global stage in front of the world that the problem, the biggest thing of destabilization in the United States -- in fact, he says, we don't have any problems, we're a world leader except for one problem!" Bannon shouted. "We're being destabilized because of the decisions of the Supreme Court of the United States!"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/steve-bannon-demands-bidens-arrest