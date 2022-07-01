The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marge Goes All In On Latest Wacko Conspiracy Theory

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

On June 27, the Senate sergeant-at-arms at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, Michael Stenger died. RIP.

It should be a sad moment for his family, but instead, it turned into another red-ball conspiracy theory promoted by QAnon psychos like Steve Bannon.

The ghost of Vince Foster made an appearance as Bannon said a day later on his RAV program, “Do we have a Vince Foster situation on our hands?”

Marjorie Taylor Greene was up next.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/marge-goes-all-latest-wacko-conspiracy

