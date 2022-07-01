Marge Goes All In On Latest Wacko Conspiracy Theory

Articles

On June 27, the Senate sergeant-at-arms at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, Michael Stenger died. RIP.

It should be a sad moment for his family, but instead, it turned into another red-ball conspiracy theory promoted by QAnon psychos like Steve Bannon.

The ghost of Vince Foster made an appearance as Bannon said a day later on his RAV program, “Do we have a Vince Foster situation on our hands?”



Marjorie Taylor Greene was up next.

Marge Greene tonight suggests former Senate Sgt-at-Arms Michael Stenger may have been murdered to cover up something he knew about J6: “He has died mysteriously and we don’t know anything about his death. Did he commit suicide? Was he suicided? We deserve to have answers.” pic.twitter.com/rYcbrlADfs — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) July 1, 2022 read more

