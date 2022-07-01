Trump Allies Float That He's Too Fat To Grab Steering Wheels

Articles

Is Trumpworld not above fat-shaming to keep Mango Mussolini out of jail?

Yahoo News reports "Trump's 'girth would prevent him from actually getting to the steering wheel' of his SUV, former Secret Service agent says: 'I don't see this president ever being able to do that. Ever.'"

THIS is their latest excuse?

Trump's 'girth would prevent him from actually getting to the steering wheel' of his SUV, former Secret Service agent says: 'I don't see this president ever being able to do that. Ever.' https://t.co/CCyYezDmo3 — Frances Langum ???????????? (@bluegal) July 1, 2022

Girth. That's one word for it. And it seems supportive personnel in the Secret Service are not above using that excuse to help their Dear Leader avoid prosecution.

I’m too fat and my hands are too small to choke a Secret

Agent. — Pipe Dreams Comics (@StephenScanlon4) July 1, 2022 read more

