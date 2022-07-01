The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Allies Float That He's Too Fat To Grab Steering Wheels

Trump Allies Float That He's Too Fat To Grab Steering Wheels

Is Trumpworld not above fat-shaming to keep Mango Mussolini out of jail?

Yahoo News reports "Trump's 'girth would prevent him from actually getting to the steering wheel' of his SUV, former Secret Service agent says: 'I don't see this president ever being able to do that. Ever.'"

Girth. That's one word for it. And it seems supportive personnel in the Secret Service are not above using that excuse to help their Dear Leader avoid prosecution.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/trump-allies-float-hes-too-fat-grab

