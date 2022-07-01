Radio Station Plays RATM 'Killing In The Name' On Repeat After Host Firings

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 18:00 Hits: 2

According to one source, Rage Against the Machine's 'Killing in the Name' is now the most played song in Canada on the radio this week because of this one radio station playing it non-stop. Apparently though it was a marketing stunt to draw attention to its new format. And after 30 hours morning host Angela Valiant introduced the station and acknowledged the stunting getting away from them.

A completely uncensored and live version is heard above.

Source: Pitchfork

Vancouver’s pop and soft rock contemporary radio station KiSS Radio 104.9 FM has been playing a censored version of Rage Against the Machine’s song “Killing in the Name” on repeat for hours since early this morning (June 29). Yesterday, two of the station’s popular DJs and radio hosts, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, were laid off from the company after working there for more than five years. When a listener called in to request a different song, the DJ allegedly ignored it and continued to play Rage Against the Machine, reports the Vancouver Sun. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/radio-station-plays-ratm-killing-name