Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022 20:42 Hits: 5

The Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration in a major immigration ruling. The Court says the government can roll back the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy implemented by President Trump.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/30/1109051809/immigration-advocates-are-cheering-the-supreme-courts-decision-on-remain-in-mexi