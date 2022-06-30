Russian Forces Flee From Ukraine's Snake Island On Speed Boats

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022 20:18 Hits: 6

You might remember this tiny island off the coast of Ukraine being captured by the Russians by a warship in the early days of the war when it was defended by only a handful of Ukrainians. That warship, the Moskva was sunk by the Ukrainians and was later commemorated with a stamp.

Source: Associated Press

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Thursday pulled back its forces from a strategically placed Black Sea island where they have faced relentless Ukrainian attacks, but kept up its push to encircle the last bulwark of Ukraine's resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it withdrew its forces from the Zmiyinyy (Snake) Island off Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa in what it described as a “goodwill gesture.” Ukraine's military said the Russians fled the island in two speedboats following a barrage of Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov insisted that the withdrawal was intended to demonstrate that “the Russian Federation wasn't hampering the United Nations' efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor for taking agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine.”

read more