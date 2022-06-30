Fox And Friends Uses Debunked Lies To Blame Pelosi For Jan 6

Articles

On Wednesday, Fox and Friends used an already debunked conspiracy about national guard troops not being called in for security to blame Speaker Pelosi for the insurrection on January 6 instead of Trump.

For the first hour of their program, Fox and Friends ignored Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony altogether and instead whined about topics like this:

This has been right-wing media's efforts to cover up any damaging testimony against Trump.

However, in the second hour, the Trump three-headed propaganda team immediately went into overdrive to deflect from Trump's culpability.

After attacking the Select Committee as being biased and being one-sided because they only had RINO republicans on the committee, Ainsley Earhardt then tossed out the debunked conspiracy theory that Trump ordered 20,000 National Guard troops to be at the Capitol but Nancy Pelosi refused.

"They are only calling in people that are against Trump." she said.

