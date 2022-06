Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022 09:06 Hits: 5

Election deniers are spreading false narratives that there was rampant fraud in the 2020 election. NPR tracked four men who appeared at more than 300 events in 45 states and Washington, D.C.

