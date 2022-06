Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022

President Biden has resisted changes to Senate rules requiring 60 votes to pass legislation. But he says he would support changing the filibuster to codify privacy rights, including abortion rights.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

