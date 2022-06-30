The Supreme Court Really Doesn't Want You To Vote

Articles

Thursday, 30 June 2022

There’s an inherent flaw in the emerging Democratic leadership’s strategy to the end of federal protections for abortion, to put the onus for fixing it on voters. Between racial gerrymanders and voter suppression, the window of opportunity for Democratic voters to save anything is being slammed shut by Republicans and the extremist majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Right now, I’m focused on one thing and that’s electing Democratic senators to the United States Senate,” Sen. Gary Peters, Chairman of the Democratic National Senatorial Committee (DSCC) told NBC News. “Our focus in my mind has to be 100% on making sure that we maintain and we expand the Democratic majority in the United States Senate. That’s how we affect real change.” The problem with that is that the Trump-packed U.S. Supreme Court has stacked the deck against that actually working, and are still at it.

