The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Trump Is Paying For Witness Lawyers, And That's A Problem

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Trump Is Paying For Witness Lawyers, And That's A Problem

Interesting exchange, as Ali Velshi asked Rep. Zoe Lofgren about something she told Anderson Cooper last night.

Velshi asked about a statement by Liz Cheney about witness tampering at the end of Tuesday's hearing.

"On that issue, you said something tonight in another TV interview that I wanted to ask you about. You said, quote, 'at a prior hearing we talked about the hundreds of millions of dollars that the former president raised, some of that money is being used to pay for lawyers, for witnesses, and it is not clear that that arrangement is one that is without coercion potential for some of those witnesses.' I want to ask you to elaborate on that. What did you mean by that?" he said.

"We know that larger amounts of money have been sent out of the fund that was amassed by the former president and is being used to pay for lawyers to various witnesses. the potential for coercion in that case is pretty obvious. I am not going to comment on which witness those threatening messages were sent to, but if you read them, there is an intent to dissuade a witness from testifying honestly. So this is a concern. And I just want people who were trying to interfere with the witness, who would coerce them or threaten them, to know that is not legal. And we do not intend to just sit by and watch that happen," Lofgren said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/rep-lofgren-talks-about-trumps-possible

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version