Trump Is Paying For Witness Lawyers, And That's A Problem

Thursday, 30 June 2022

Interesting exchange, as Ali Velshi asked Rep. Zoe Lofgren about something she told Anderson Cooper last night.

Velshi asked about a statement by Liz Cheney about witness tampering at the end of Tuesday's hearing.

"On that issue, you said something tonight in another TV interview that I wanted to ask you about. You said, quote, 'at a prior hearing we talked about the hundreds of millions of dollars that the former president raised, some of that money is being used to pay for lawyers, for witnesses, and it is not clear that that arrangement is one that is without coercion potential for some of those witnesses.' I want to ask you to elaborate on that. What did you mean by that?" he said.

"We know that larger amounts of money have been sent out of the fund that was amassed by the former president and is being used to pay for lawyers to various witnesses. the potential for coercion in that case is pretty obvious. I am not going to comment on which witness those threatening messages were sent to, but if you read them, there is an intent to dissuade a witness from testifying honestly. So this is a concern. And I just want people who were trying to interfere with the witness, who would coerce them or threaten them, to know that is not legal. And we do not intend to just sit by and watch that happen," Lofgren said.

