MS House Speaker Thinks Child Incest Victims Should Be Forced To Give Birth

Thursday, 30 June 2022

Mississippi Free Press reporter Ashton Pittman caught Speaker Gunn’s horrifying comments about pregnant 12-year-old rape and incest victims: “I believe life begins at conception. And every life is valuable.” But it couldn’t be clearer that Gunn and his Republican cronies think some lives are more valuable than others. For starters, Pittman noted that child pregnancies carry significantly higher health risks.

Once the baby is born, its life also becomes a lot less valuable to Gunn. Gunn says he is forming a commission to improve foster care and adoptions and to hold fathers more accountable. But Mississippi Free Press also notes that Gunn has opposed life-saving legislation for those already born:

But during the last legislative term alone, Speaker Gunn killed or declined to support efforts to provide health care options for new mothers. This spring, Republican Mississippi Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, sponsored a bill that would have ensured low-income new mothers in Mississippi have access to postpartum Medicaid coverage for 12 months after giving birth. Currently, that coverage is only available for two months. read more

