Of Course Trump Slurs Hutchinson: 'Something Wrong With Her'

Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022

Former President Donald Trump has been lashing out at Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, and he did that again during a Newsmax interview on Thursday. During the interview, the twice-impeached one-term president also said that there should be Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee. There are, however, two Republicans on the panel. Trump called Liz Cheney a "train wreck."

Trump seems very rattled by Hutchinson's testimony.

"This lady yesterday, there's something wrong with her," Trump said. "Is there something wrong? She said I jumped from a car, and I started strangling -- think of this -- I started strangling a Secret Service agent who I know very well."

"[She] said that I wanted guns at my rally," he continued. "I didn't want guns. I had to speak too. I didn't want guns."

"The woman is living in fantasy land," Trump insisted. "She's a social climber, if you call that social. I think it's just a shame that this is happening."

"Who would do that? I would grab a Secret Service person by the throat?" he said.

"I don't even know if it's possible," the Newsmax host said.

"It's very hard," Trump said. "It's very hard for another reason. These guys lift 350 lbs. I don't."

Trump took to Truth Social late last night after the Jan. 6 Select Committee subpoenaed Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel for Trump.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/trump-cassidy-hutchinson-woman-living