Guess What Laura Ingraham Is Upset About This Time

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022 15:48 Hits: 4

Fox News' Laura Ingraham came up with new and ridiculous word salad to smear Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony against Trump during the January 6 Select Committee hearing.

After playing the video of Representative Jamie Raskin saying, "[Hutchinson] has no motivation or interest in lying in any way and so what we have on the other hand is some anonymously sourced rumors of feelings of a particular agent."

Raskin continued, "Anybody who wants to testify can come forward and testify under oath," meaning all those Secret Service agents that are bitching on social media.

Cue up Ingraham.

So what was the big payoff that Cassidy Hutchinson received from the January 6 for testifying, you ask?

Hugs.

Ingraham, "Well, perhaps he didn't see the hugs between the witness and the Committee members. There were significant embraces going on there after the testimony. I'm not sure if I believe that no one here is trying to gain anything."

Ingraham then feigned shock and said, "Look at that. Is that even appropriate? I don't know if that's appropriate. Are they old friends?"

It took a lot of guts for Hutchinson to come forward and testify about Trump's immoral, illegal and despicable actions connected to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Maybe Ingraham needs a hug? Yeah that won't happen. Sad!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/ingraham-upset-about-hugs