Marge: Surrender To Russia! Leave NATO

President Biden spoke to our NATO allies during a very important summit, which resulted in approving Sweden and Finland to join, as well a putting a permanent Army garrison headquarters in Poland.

This is all a very positive development for the United States and their Western allies, and a thumb in the eye to war criminal Vladimir Putin.

But to Putin's stooge Marjorie Taylor Greene, the US is declaring war against Russia and we need to surrender.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/marge-surrender-russia-leave-nato

