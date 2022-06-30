Marge: Surrender To Russia! Leave NATO

Articles

President Biden spoke to our NATO allies during a very important summit, which resulted in approving Sweden and Finland to join, as well a putting a permanent Army garrison headquarters in Poland.

This is all a very positive development for the United States and their Western allies, and a thumb in the eye to war criminal Vladimir Putin.

But to Putin's stooge Marjorie Taylor Greene, the US is declaring war against Russia and we need to surrender.

The American people do not want war with Russia, but NATO & our own foolish leaders are dragging us into one.

A war that no one will win.

Escalation over Ukraine, a non-member nation, risking nuclear war is a power play endangering the entire world.

We should pull out of NATO. pic.twitter.com/7XcYWmvATU — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???????? (@RepMTG) June 30, 2022 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/marge-surrender-russia-leave-nato