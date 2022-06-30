Marge: Surrender To Russia! Leave NATO

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
President Biden spoke to our NATO allies during a very important summit, which resulted in approving Sweden and Finland to join, as well a putting a permanent Army garrison headquarters in Poland.
This is all a very positive development for the United States and their Western allies, and a thumb in the eye to war criminal Vladimir Putin.
But to Putin's stooge Marjorie Taylor Greene, the US is declaring war against Russia and we need to surrender.
