Herschel Walker Down 10 Pts, Stacey Abrams Tied In New GA Poll

Fox News is reporting that in a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are in a dead heat while Sen. Warnock leads Herschel Walker by ten points, 54%-44% among Peach State registered voters.
Warnock enjoys a 49%-37% favorable/unfavorable rating, while Walker’s underwater at 37%-42%.
At this point it appears independent voters are supporting the Democratic Senator in droves over Trump's myopic choice.
It's still early, but this news is huge.
