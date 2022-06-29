Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 18:31 Hits: 2

We talk a lot about potential Democratic Senate pick ups. But Democrats also need to hold on to endangered seats in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. I was frankly stunned to see this new Quinnipiac poll showing Warnock opening up a 10 point lead over Herschel Walker, 54%-44%. The results seem mostly driven by Georgians thinking Warnock is a good guy who cares about ordinary people and many fewer thinking the same about Walker.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/warnock-opens-lead-over-walker