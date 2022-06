Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 20:01 Hits: 2

Former President Trump’s speech at the Ellipse was many things — low-class, loaded with conspiracy theories, reckless.

But to many legal elites, it fell short of incitement.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/how-hutchinson-converted-skeptics-to-thinking-trump-might-be-prosecuted-after-all