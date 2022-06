Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 22:51 Hits: 2

Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is seeking a postponement of his trial scheduled next month in the contempt charges the Justice Department brought against him last year for failing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s investigation, citing the publicity that the panel’s public hearings this month have generated.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/bannon-filing-contempt-trial-delay-january-6-committee-hearings