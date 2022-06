Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 20:47 Hits: 5

NPR's Michel Martin moderates a panel with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares at the NATO Public Forum in Madrid about Ukraine and immigration.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/29/1108710364/secretary-blinken-and-spanish-foreign-minister-albares-on-new-nato-strategic-con