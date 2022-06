Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 21:14 Hits: 4

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, about protecting abortion rights — which has long been among the Democratic party's central causes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/29/1108717849/rep-pramila-jayapal-d-wash-supports-a-national-strike-over-roes-demise