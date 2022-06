Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022

The deaths of 53 smuggled in a semi-truck in Texas have thrown immigration into headlines ahead of midterms. Republicans blame Biden for loosening Trump's policies. Immigrant advocates fault Title 42.

