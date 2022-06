Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 23:33 Hits: 4

It is important that the Ukrainians define the terms of any potential negotiation, Blinken tells NPR, while the U.S. makes sure that the country has the means to repel Russian aggression.

(Image credit: Mika Savolainen/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/29/1108777465/putin-russia-unwilling-engage-ukraine-talks-says-antony-blinken