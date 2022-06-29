Giuliani Throws Out Some Profanity After Mayor Adams Said He Filed A False Police Report

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 20:09 Hits: 4

Daniel Gill, a 39-year-old ShopRite employee, was charged with second-degree assault after barely touching former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on the back. "I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me," Giuliani said. "It knocked me forward a step or two. It hurt tremendously." That's not what happened, though, and there is a video to back that up. Rudy's story got more dramatic with each telling of the event.

Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday that Giuliani should be investigated for filing a false police report over the alleged assault, and that prompted the former mayor to tell Adams to "go f–k himself," the New York Postreports.

There is a self-entitlement with conservatives where they don't feel they should be held accountable for their misdeeds like the rest of us.

The mayoral smackdown began when Adams chided Giuliani for his "creativity and sensationalism" in claiming he could have been "killed" by the pat on the back he got while campaigning Sunday for his son, Andrew, a GOP gubernatorial candidate.

I can see Giuliani's death certificate now. Death by pat on the back. It happens all the time. Very sad stuff, really.

"I looked at the video, and someone needs to remind former Mayor Giuliani that falsely reporting a crime is a crime," Adams said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/giuliani-throws-out-some-profanity-after