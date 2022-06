Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 11:21 Hits: 8

NPR's A Martinez talks to Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who is also a Jan. 6 committee member, about some of the more significant revelations from the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/29/1108513197/rep-jamie-raskin-says-cassidy-hutchinson-is-a-very-credible-witness