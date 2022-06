Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022

President Biden said there will be a permanent headquarters in Poland for the U.S. 5th Army Corps. It's one of several ways NATO forces will be beefed up after Russia invaded Ukraine.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

