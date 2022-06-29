Trump Loses It After Hutchinson's Testimony: 'She Is Bad News!'

Articles

Former President Donald Trump isn't taking Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday very well. The twice-impeached one-term president went from saying, "I hardly knew her" to criticizing the former Mark Meadows aide's handwriting, saying, "Bad handwriting, that of a Whacko?" and he called her a "total phony" and a "third rate social climber." Yeah, he's mad.

"She is bad news!"

I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and "leaker"), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down. Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn't want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!

"Fake story."

Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is "sick" and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself - Wouldn't even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing. Her story of me throwing food is also false…and why would SHE have to clean it up, I hardly knew who she was?

Ooof!

She changed lawyers a couple of days ago, and with it, her story totally changed! SHOCKER???

*Cheney

