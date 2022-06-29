'Let My People In' -- Trump More Concerned About Crowd Size

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 12:51 Hits: 8

If you spend much time on social media, you already know that MAGA types insist there were no guns at all in the crowd of insurrectionists. That, of course, wasn't true. Not only did Cassidy Hutchinson testify that the White House knew there were weapons, Morning Joe played the radio transmissions from police officers who spotted the weapons in the crowd.

"The Select Committee has learned about reports from outside the magnetometers and obtained police radio transmissions identifying individuals with firearms including AR-15s on the morning of January 6. Let's listen in."

They then played the radio transmissions describing the weapons in the crowd.

Liz Cheney kept returning to the fact that the White House knew about the weapons.

"I recall Tony (Ornato) having a conversation with Mark (Meadows) probably around 10 am or 10:15 am where I remember Tony mentioning knives, guns in the form of pistols and rifles, body armor, flagpoles and Tony related to me something to the effect of, 'They're fastening spears on the end of the flagpoles.' "

But Meadows, while sharing those concerns about the weapons, would not act on those concerns. And neither would Trump, Hutchinson said.

"According to Hutchinson, the former president was not concerned about being a target of violence. He said, 'Those are my people and they are not here to hurt me' or the armed supporters are planning on marching to the Capitol but was concerned that the people were turned away and would make the rally crowd appear smaller."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/let-my-people-trump-more-concerned-about