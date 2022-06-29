Turley Upset Secret Service Wouldn't Drive Trump To The Capitol

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 13:09 Hits: 8

Jonathan Turley, an attorney, professor at George Washington University Law School, and a hack for former President Donald Trump weighed in after the explosive Jan. 6 surprise hearing today. Of all the revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson's sworn testimony, Turley spoke of the news that Trump reportedly lunged at a Secret Service agent to take over the wheel of the car so he could get to the Capitol. Turley seemed surprised that the agent disobeyed the unglued president.

Turley didn't seem bothered that Trump thought his mob of supporters that were hunting down his vice-president wasn't doing anything wrong.

Turley didn't seem bothered that Trump ordered the Secret Service to remove magnetometers so that his supporters could carry weapons at his rally and to the Capitol because "they're not here to hurt me."

The Secret Service is supposed to protect the president, the vice president, and others. The agency is not supposed to take part in an attempted coup. And Pence really needed protecting that day since his boss's supporters wanted to hang him at the gallows they erected outside of the Capitol.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/turley-doesnt-understand-why-secret