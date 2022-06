Stephen Colbert Is Most Shocked By Michael Flynn

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 13:10 Hits: 9

Stephen Colbert recounted the bombshells from Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021. But one item in particular from the committee really shocked him. Via Yahoo News:

The committee played footage of Michael Flynn, the former Army general who resigned in disgrace after just 24 days as Trump’s national security advisor, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights in response to basic questions.

Flynn ― a QAnon conspiracy theorist ― was asked if he thought the violence on Jan. 6 was justified and if he believed in the peaceful transition of power. He declined to answer, repeatedly pleading the Fifth, which inspired this reaction from Colbert:

“You were a general in the United States Army,” Colbert said. “You swore an oath to uphold the Constitution ― not deny its bedrock principles.”