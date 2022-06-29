Awkward Silence On Fox As Host Calls Testimony 'Powerful'

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 14:19 Hits: 3

An awkward and funny moment when Fox News analysts were unsure what to say to Bret Baier calling Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony "powerful."

BRET BAIER: This testimony, first of all, is stunning, because we have not heard this. Two, it’s compelling because of her proximity to power. All of these people directly having conversations with her. I think as we have seen before, it’s methodical. We always point out the caveat, there is not a minority here that’s pushing back or questioning the other way, but it leads up to January 6th.

This testimony was very compelling from beginning to end. She obviously had access to all of the players. We are now hearing from the former president on various posts where he questions her accuracy. He goes after her directly, says he doesn't know who she is, and said he didn't lunge at the Secret Service agent in the Beast, that didn't happen. He says he didn't throw his lunch against the wall, that didn't happen and that she's lying. Cassidy Hutchinson is under oath on Capitol Hill. The president is on Truth Social making his statements.

We always point out that there's not a pushback, and it would've been great to hear Jim Jordan or some congressman say some other angle to this, but the testament in and of itself is really, really powerful.