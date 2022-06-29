Carl Bernstein: Hutchinson Gave 'A Picture Of A Mad King'

Articles

After Cassidy Hutchinson's explosive testimony Wednesday, legendary Watergate reporter and CNN analyst Carl Bernstein likened Trump to a mad king.

Anderson Cooper asked for Bernstein's thoughts.

"[Hutchinson] gave the picture of a Mad King, that's what the picture she drew was," Bernstein said.

He continued, "Also, the whole idea is now absolutely confirmed, proven [Trump] is a criminal and a seditious president of the United States."

Bernstein said, "There is now both a legal, moral and political case in which Donald Trump is now in a total box, including with his supporters, who have gone along with his criminality."

Whether Carl was describing the Madness of King George or the Aerys, the Mad King from Game of Thrones who wanted to burn down all of King's Landing and its people, you get the picture.

Of course, people have been correctly calling Trump a "mad king" for a long time. But yesterday, we got a number of clear illustrations under oath.

Soon any attempt to scrutinize Trump will be Treason.

