Fox's Andy McCarthy: 'Devastating Testimony' From Cassidy Hutchinson

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 15:50 Hits: 3

On the first break from the January 6 Select Committee hearing Tuesday, Fox News's legal analyst Andrew McCarthy said that Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony was "devastating."

McCarthy went so far as to suggest the testimony points to possible felony charges for intimidating government officials.

Andy McCarthy, like Jonathan Turley, has been trying to find ways to undermine the explosive under-oath testimony the Select Committee has uncovered so far -- by making it appear Speaker Pelosi has refused to put any other Republicans on the committee outside of Representatives Kinzinger and Cheney.

That's a lie.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is responsible, and even Trump has attacked the Republican House leader for doing so.

Hutchinson's testimony seems to have broken through a right-wing media veil.

"I must say watching this, a couple things. First of all, it's devastating testimony, and having been one of us who stress the number of times that the committee doesn't have cross-examination and as a result, you have to discount virtually everything you hear because in a normal proceeding you wouldn't have that," he said.

He continued, "I also have to, on the other side of the coin, note that if this was a Grand Jury proceeding you would not get cross-examination. The grand jury would be presented the evidence in the really the best light favorable to the prosecution, and this would be the kind of evidence that would have a great impact on a grand jury that was considering whether to bring charges or not."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/fox-andy-mccarthy-devastating-testimony