Melania's Press Secretary Reminds Us It Wasn't Just Donald

Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham took to Twitter to share a text exchange between her and Melania Trump during the January 6 riots. Mel apparently was unconcerned when violence broke out at the Capitol.

During Tuesday's surprise hearing featuring Cassidy Hutchinson, we learned what we already knew. Former President Donald Trump does not care about this country. For Trump, it's never been America First. It's Trump first. The same applies to Melanie. I don't think we've ever had a president before that hates this country, but here we are.

Grisham tweeted the exchange after Hutchinson, 25, bravely testified before the January 6 committee.

"Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?" Grisham texted Mel.

The former First Lady shot back, "No."

This is a reminder. Grisham first released this text exchange last September.

