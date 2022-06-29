The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Andrew Giuliani Crushed In Republican Primary

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Andrew Giuliani Crushed In Republican Primary

Rudy Giuliani's son got crushed in his attempt to become the Republican Nominee for governor to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022.

Lee Zeldin, a lawyer who defended Trump in his first impeachment trial, defeated Andrew Giuliani by almost double the votes.

ny_gov_primary_2022

Rudy hasn't helped his son much since his latest embarrassing moment made Newsmax host Gregg Kelly laugh at him.

Isn't one Giuliani enough for this country?

Hopefully, Poppa Giuliani will be wearing an orange jumpsuit sometime in the future, for trying to help Trump overthrow the government.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/andrew-giuliani-crushed-republican-primary

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version