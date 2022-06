Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 10:01 Hits: 3

NPR spoke with high school and college students who have been impacted by gun violence, and are now working to make sure others won't be.

(Image credit: March For Our Lives (left) Sean Sugai (middle) Prolific Films (right))

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/29/1108042591/gun-control-student-activists