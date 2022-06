Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 20:13 Hits: 3

In an interview with NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid, the vice president also called on Congress to codify abortion rights.

(Image credit: Cheriss May for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/28/1108374896/vp-harris-calls-for-abortion-rights-supporters-to-channel-frustration-into-actio