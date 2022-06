Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 20:51 Hits: 3

A former White House aide said Trump planned to visit the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. When staff stopped those plans Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/28/1108376194/former-aide-said-trump-tried-to-go-to-the-capitol-on-jan-6-in-latest-hearing