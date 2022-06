Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 21:17 Hits: 3

NPR's Juana Summers talks with President Biden's health and human services secretary, Xavier Becerra, about steps the administration is prepared to take to protect women's reproductive health care.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/28/1108332978/hhs-secretary-becerra-on-federal-abortion-rights