Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 21:40 Hits: 3

Vice President Harris has a long history working on reproductive rights. NPR's Asma Khalid talks with her about what the White House will do now that the Supreme Court has overturned 'Roe v. Wade.'

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/28/1108387061/vp-harris-responds-to-scotus-ruling-that-there-is-no-constitutional-right-to-abo