Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 22:09 Hits: 3

NATO leades say Turkey has dropped its objection to Finland and Sweden being invited into the alliance — one of the most significant reactions by the West so far to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/28/1108387096/turkey-has-dropped-its-objections-to-finland-and-sweden-joining-nato