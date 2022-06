Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 22:45 Hits: 3

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified under oath about a volatile and angry president who was prone to throwing dishes, knew that supporters were armed and didn't want the riot to stop.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

